Santosh Sivan’s next with Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi gets a title

Ace cinematographer and filmmaker Santoshan Sivan will be directing Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi in his next. The film has been titled Mumbaikar. The film also stars Tanya Maniktala, Hridhu Haroon, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles.
Karan Johar took to his Twitter handle to announce the title of the film along with a poster with the face of the cast. Sharing the poster, Karan wrote, "Promises to be a stunning cinematic experience! A @santoshsivan film!!! @VijaySethuOffl @masseysahib
#tanyamaniktala #hridhuharoon #sanjaymishra @RanvirShorey #sachinkhedekar my best wishes to this exceptionally talented team of artists!"
Promises to be a stunning cinematic experience! A @santoshsivan film!!! @VijaySethuOffl @masseysahib #tanyamaniktala #hridhuharoon #sanjaymishra @RanvirShorey #sachinkhedekar my best wishes to this exceptionally talented team of artists! pic.twitter.com/V15qQZC1DN
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 1, 2021
