After deleting all her social media posts, Deepika Padukone shares her ‘thoughts and feelings’ through her audio diary on New Year’s Day

On New Year’s eve, Deepika Padukone took everyone by surprise when she deleted all her posts from Instagram and Twitter. Fans started speculating the reason for the same wondering if her account was hacked or whether the actress plans on starting afresh. Seems like it is the latter. On Friday afternoon, Deepika took to her social media handles and shared an audio message for all.

In the audio message, Deepika introduces that she is starting her audio diary where she will be sharing her thoughts and feelings. While she did not speak about deleting the posts, it has become clear that the actress plans to start fresh on social media this year. In her first audio diary, she said, “Hi everyone, welcome to my audio diary, a record of my thoughts and feelings. You know, I am sure all you will agree with me that 2020 was a year of uncertainties for everybody. But for me it was also about gratitude and being present. And as for 2021, all I can wish for, for myself and everyone around me is good health and peace of mind. Happy New Year!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently holidaying in Ranthambore. The duo headed out of the city to ring in the New Year and they were also seen spending time with actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor who are also in Ranthambore.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone says Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan guided her through her debut in Om Shanti Om

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results