Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s fun New Year Party is all about funky glasses and party hats; see pics

The Bachchan family seems to have had a blast at their home as they bid adieu to 2020. The pictures from their small party at home screams fun. Amitabh and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared pictures on Instagram from their New Year party.

Everyone was seen wearing party hats and funky glasses as they welcomed 2021. Aishwarya Rai shared a series of pictures clicked at the party with all of them wearing some or other kind of party props. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan were seen wearing a golden and black party hats respectively while Aishwarya had a silver hat on. Aaradhya had a tiara which read ‘HappyNew Year’. “LOVE , PEACE and HAPPINESS GOD BLESS HAPPY 2021,” she wrote with them.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a selfie where he is seen donning a gelden party hat and funky black and red glasses. “Peace love and harmony 2021 ..वर्ष नव हर्ष नव ; जीवन उत्कर्ष नव,” he captioned the post.

The actor also reflected on the year gone by in his blog, “It was an odd year 2020 and the next could be odd too but in the better sense than the previous and just the feel of 1.1.’21 has a certain ring about it. A ring that provokes attention and perhaps tidings of the refreshed year. It does not require more than this to be said or expressed. At times the unsaid proves better than the said, most of the time in all walks of life, even this walk. There is a wait for the morn to appear and to make promises of resolution and a change in habits work and so much more which perhaps did not have the attention that it deserved,” he wrote.

