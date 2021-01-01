Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s fun New Year Party is all about funky glasses and party hats; see pics

The Bachchan family seems to have had a blast at their home as they bid adieu to 2020. The pictures from their small party at home screams fun. Amitabh and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared pictures on Instagram from their New Year party.
Everyone was seen wearing party hats and funky glasses as they welcomed 2021. Aishwarya Rai shared a series of pictures clicked at the party with all of them wearing some or other kind of party props. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan were seen wearing a golden and black party hats respectively while Aishwarya had a silver hat on. Aaradhya had a tiara which read ‘HappyNew Year’. “LOVE , PEACE and HAPPINESS GOD BLESS HAPPY 2021,” she wrote with them.
Amitabh Bachchan also shared a selfie where he is seen donning a gelden party hat and funky black and red glasses. “Peace love and harmony 2021 ..वर्ष नव हर्ष नव ; जीवन उत्कर्ष नव,” he captioned the post.
