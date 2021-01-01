“People would come to meet me carrying reports on the sets of my film”- Sonu Sood on managing his philanthropic work and shoot

Everyone in the country is now aware of actor Sonu Sood’s contribution towards the society during these trying times. What started as an effort to help migrants reach their hometown during the lockdown has now turned into the actor and his team helping people with employment, medical expenses, education and other basic needs. During the lockdown, with shoots being suspended, the actor invested all his time in helping people. But, now with shoots resuming, one wonders how Sonu Sood is managing both his philanthropic work and his professional commitments. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Sood revealed how he has been doing both simultaneously.

The actor who works both in Hindi cinema and South Indian films said, “Lately, I was shooting on the sets of Prithviraj. When I went on the set there were 200-250 junior artists standing behind and they all applauded for me. One among them came and told me that I arranged for his daughter's tumour surgery, helped them with food and their children's school fees as well. I did not know them personally, everybody was in their costume and make-up. I joined hands and said thank you so much.”

“When I went to the South to shoot, after every shot, people would come to me near my chair and tell me about their problems. They would come with reports and envelopes filled with reports. They would stand patiently in line. And my directors would see me from far and they would tell me that the shot is over and that I can go and meet them. Because even they know that all these people have travelled hundreds of kilometers from places like Nellore and Vellore just to meet me. So, in between shots I would meet them, listen to their problems and solve them and then come back to give the next shot. So, even my producers and directors are aware that many people come to meet me and they themselves would make sure that I get that time,” he further said.

“Now, I realise that 24 hours is very less in a day. If there were 30 hours, I would have had six extra hours to help all these people. But there is one thing, if you want to help someone, you find time for it, one way or the other,” Sood said.

