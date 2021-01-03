Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin confirm their relationship; actress pens a heartfelt note

If you are in love with Korean dramas, you'd probably be aware of 2020's favourite romance drama Crash Landing On You. The fans around the world fell in love with the lead pair played by supremely popular actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin. While there were rumours that the actors were dating, it was only confirmed on January 1, 2021. Dispatch, media agency, every year confirms one South Korean celebrity relationship news in the new year. This year, they revealed that Crash Landing On You stars indeed fell in love during the filming of the series and began dating after the drama ended.

This news was confirmed by both the actors' agencies. On January 1, Hyun Bin’s agency VAST Entertainment said in a statement (via Soompi), “Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin met through their projects, and after the end of their drama, their positive feelings towards one another developed into a romantic relationship. We ask that you look warmly upon their relationship and cheer them on in the future.”

Son Ye Jin’s agency MS Team Entertainment soon confirmed the news stating, “The two of them got to know each other through their acting projects, and after the end of their drama, they developed an interest in each other and ended up dating.”

After the news of their relationship was made public, Son Ye Jin took to Instagram to share a photo of bouquet of flowers. She also talked about relationship stating Hyun Bin is a good man.

Here's her note (via Soompi):

"It’s a new year.

Appearing in front of all of you with news about my personal life rather than work-related news for the first time, I wonder why I feel so embarrassed..

Hmm…mm..umm…

Yes, that’s how it turned out..^.^

Haha…

Umm…^^;;

I’m not sure what I should say, but I thought I should at least say something to all of you..

It feels very awkward and strange..^^;

I’m thankful to have been able to meet a good person, and I’ll work hard to tend [the relationship] with care…

The love and support that all of you give me, I’m always keeping it in my heart.. I hope there will be many good things in the new year. Be healthy. Ppyong."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 손예진 (@yejinhand)

