“Ali Abbas Zafar is the real Nawab in Tandav… I am just an under paid actor”, says Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan has been busy shooting for his OTT show Tandav that will feature on Amazon Prime Video. Though the actor is packed with shoot schedules, he took time out to speak to Bollywood Hungama about his experience working on Tandav and with the director Ali Abbas Zafar. While speaking about Ali, who Saif has known since Tashan, the Nawab of Pataudi made an interesting statement terming Ali as a true Nawab.

“Ali likes to play sports on sets, and that is good I think because then you are looked at not just as the hierarchy of a film set. Like we played cricket on sets of Tandav, and thanks to that you being to see the gaffer or the lights men as a good left handed opening batsmen or a good leg spinner, it changes your vibe and it is wonderful. So I think Ali is the real Nawab in Tandav, I am just an underpaid actor”, explained Saif.

Further talking about Ali and his directorial vision, Saif continued, “Any piece of work, if you are bringing your best, would be interesting. In long format story telling it shows off your skill as a director. As for working, it was great working with Ali; there is a more subtle side to his story telling that has come out in this format. I think he knows that popularist films need a slightly different weight of hand in the way the story is told, and I am very happy in the way that he has delivered.”

As for Tandav, the nine-episode political drama is written by Gaurav Solanki and features a stellar ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub , Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani among others.

