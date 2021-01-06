Kolkata International Film Festival to go virtual; Shah Rukh Khan to join inaugural event: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday confirmed that the annual Kolkata International Film Festival will be held virtually owing to the pandemic. She also confirmed that actor Shah Rukh Khan will be joining the inaugural event virtually. The superstar had attended the inaugural event in 2019 as well.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter to make the announcement. "Together we will overcome this pandemic. But the show must go on. We are going ahead with #KIFF 2021 virtually, on a smaller scale. Glad that my brother @iamsrk will join us virtually at the inaugural event on Jan 8, 4pm. Watch Kolkata International Film Festival live," the CM tweeted.

The 26th Kolkata International Film Festival was scheduled to take place from 5-12 November, 2020. However, due to the pandemic it had to be postponed. The Festival will now take place from 8-15 January, 2021. The KIFF committee has selected 132 feature films, documentaries, and short films to be screened at the festival.

