Sushant Singh Rajput’s face revealed he was sober, innocent, says Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court, on Thursday, January 7, reserved its order on a plea which was filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh who are seeking quashing the FIR that has been filed against them by Rhea Chakraborty.

On September 7, Rhea Chakraborty had registered an FIR with Mumbai Police against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters for procuring medicines for the late actor, illegally. The sisters had approached the court last year to quash the FIR. In the court, their lawyer Vikas Singh argued that the medicines were prescribed through telemedicine, under the guidelines of ICMR. He further said that the FIR is a counter case and is a part of the CBI investigation. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who appeared for the CBI, supported the sisters’ claim that the FIR needs to be quashed.

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde and Devdatt Kamat, who appeared for Mumbai Police, opposed the claims. According to India Today, Maneshinde argued, "for 14 months that Rhea was with SSR [Sushant Singh Rajput], he consulted five top psychiatric doctors and was taking medicines prescribed by them. A statement by one of SSR's servant says that a few nights before SSR's death he had rolled four joints for SSR. And, when SSR died, these joints were not there. The doctors had said that drugs and medicines were a lethal combination and Rhea had asked him not to take drugs."

He further said that Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput had an argument in June 2020 after which she left his house. His sisters were present later on after she left on June 8, 2020.

Devdatt Kamat, representing Mumbai Police, read out the WhatsApp conversation between Sushant and his sisters citing that online consultation falls ground since the conversation happened only via text messages. According to India Today, Kamat said, "Somebody has gone to the OPD of a hospital in Delhi, consulted the doctor and got the prescription. These are not over the counter drugs. And, the petitioners have not even read the Telemedicine Act. The doctor has to be satisfied with the identity of the patient and has to go through the needs of the patient before prescribing. The prescription was given by a cardiologist which is just another matter. Prima-facie, there is a doubt about the paper and it needs to be investigated."

As multiple claims were made in court, the Bombay High Court reserved its judgment and the remakers were made by Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik. According to PTI, Justice Shinde said, “Whatever the case…from Sushant Singh Rajput's face one could make out that he was innocent and sober…and a good human being. Everybody liked him especially in that M S Dhoni film.”

The bench directed the lawyers to submit their written submissions before reserving its order.

