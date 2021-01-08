Priyanka Chopra denies flouting COVID-19 lockdown rules in the UK when she visited the salon, police intervenes

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently in the UK along with her husband and popstar Nick Jonas. The actress filming her Hollywood rom-com Text For You in which Nick is guest starring. But, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases along with the new virus strain, the country is currently in lockdown again. According to the reports, the actress flouted COVID-19 rules to visit a salon but her representatives denied it stating she had permission for work-related reasons.

According to pictures acquired by DailyMail UK, Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra arrived at Josh Wood Colour salon in Notting Hill on Wednesday, January 6. Soon police were seen arriving at the venue. According to MailOnline UK, “Police were alerted at around 17:40hrs on Wednesday, 6 January to reports of a Covid breach taking place within hairdressers on Lansdowne Mews, Notting Hill.Officers attended and the owner of the salon was given a verbal reminder of the need to comply with all regulations regarding Covid-19 and signposted to sources of advice. No fixed penalty notices were issued.”

But, the actress’ representatives denied that she flouted the COVID-19 rules. No fixed penalties were issued. According to Metro UK, “Following government guidance, Priyanka’s hair was coloured for the purpose of the film she is currently shooting in London. ‘The salon was opened privately for the production and everyone involved had been tested and followed both the DCMS working guidelines and the film production regulations. As I am sure you are aware, Film and TV production is permitted to continue in the UK, and locations can continue to accommodate shoots and recces that are carried out in-line with government guidelines. The exemption paperwork legally permitting here to be there was provided to the police, and they left satisfied.’”

Text For You is inspired by the German film SMS Fur Dich that was based on Sofie Cramer’s popular novel which stars Grammy Award-winning artist Celine Dion and Outlander actor Sam Heughan.

