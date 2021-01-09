Ajay Devgn participates in tree plantation drive; 5000 saplings were planted as a part of Green India Initiative

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who is currently in Hyderabad shooting his directorial MayDay, took some time off to participate in a tree plantation drive. As per reports, as many as 5000 saplings were planted as a part of the Green India Initiative.

Ajay Devgn said that he is very happy to see Santhosh Kumar, who started the Green India Challenge program, taking this very seriously for the well-being of society.

Ajay Devgn took to social media to share some photos and a video. He wrote, “NY Foundation & I stay committed to Green India cause. Happy that @MPsantoshtrsgave me this opportunity to plant saplings across Telangana earlier today. What we sow today, our future generations will reap. A sincere appeal—go Green Deciduous tree #HaraHaiTohBharaHai.”

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 7, 2021

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is working on the first schedule of MayDay which stars Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan. He will direct and act as well. He is also set to start Thank God with Indra Kumar.

