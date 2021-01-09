Video: Pavitra Punia re-enters the Bigg Boss 14 house, Eijaz Khan proposes to her

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan’s unspoken chemistry and bond was finally put to words by the two of them after the former exited the house. Eijaz Khan confessed that he was falling for her and Pavitra had also defended the hashtag #PaviJaz on social media and asked people to leave them alone. With the ongoing family week on Bigg Boss 14, the contestants are getting to meet their family and friends. To surprise Eijaz, Pavitra Punia made an entry in the house and the duo got to meet each other through the glass booth placed in the garden area.

An ecstatic Eijaz Khan couldn’t help but rush to meet his ladylove and proposed to her immediately. Sharing an emotional moment, the duo was seen trying to reach out to each other through the glass. Pavitra was seen asking Eijaz Khan if he fulfill the commitment he was making to her there. The contestants couldn’t stop hooting for the couple as they saw them reunite.

Take a look at the promo, right here.

