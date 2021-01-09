Video: Pavitra Punia re-enters the Bigg Boss 14 house, Eijaz Khan proposes to her

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan’s unspoken chemistry and bond was finally put to words by the two of them after the former exited the house. Eijaz Khan confessed that he was falling for her and Pavitra had also defended the hashtag #PaviJaz on social media and asked people to leave them alone. With the ongoing family week on Bigg Boss 14, the contestants are getting to meet their family and friends. To surprise Eijaz, Pavitra Punia made an entry in the house and the duo got to meet each other through the glass booth placed in the garden area.
Take a look at the promo, right here.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)
Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant breaks down after finding out her mother has to undergo surgery, Aly Goni says he will offer namaz for her
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply