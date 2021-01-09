Sara Ali Khan is proud to be related to grandmother Sharmila Tagore

Sharmila Tagore in undoubtedly one of the finest actresses that Bollywood has seen. The legendary actress’ granddaughter Sara Ali Khan has made her entry in the industry a few years ago and she has been grateful for the opportunities so far. An excited Sara Ali Khan couldn’t help but express her love for her grandmother and spoke highly of the veteran actress in an interview.

She said that she’s very lucky to have a warm, maternal, and loving grandmother. She further said that there are times where she watches her old films and can’t help but be amazed by the fact that she is her grandmother. According to Sara Ali Khan, grandmother Sharmila Tagore is the first star and it’s just amazing to her that she is related to such a graceful and loving woman.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is shooting for Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and the trio is being directed by Aanand L Rai.

