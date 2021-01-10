Karan Singh Grover shares the first poster of Qubool Hai 2.0 with Surbhi Jyoti

Karan Singh rover and Surbhi Jyoti are all set to bring back the iconic characters of Asad and Zoya with Qubool Hai 2.0. The duo became an instant favourite of the audiences and they couldn’t have enough of the couple. From their on-screen chemistry to their off-screen rapport, Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti have been a delight to watch on the screen and are ready to bring the charm back with Qubool Hai 2.0.

Premiering on Zee5, Qubool Hai 2.0 is a finite series that is shot majorly in Serbia and will consist of all the elements including drama, action, and romance. Sharing the first poster of the show, Karan Singh Grover took to his social media to write, “???? The epic jodi of Asad and Zoya is coming back to kick off the new year with more Romance ???? more Drama ???? more Action ????#QuboolHai2Point0 #ComingSoon. #EternalLoveStory”

Take a look at the poster consisting of their silhouettes.

