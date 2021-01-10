“I’m looking forward to exploring Jaisalmer”, says Arjun Kapoor, on shooting Bhoot Police in Rajasthan

Arjun Kapoor will be shooting a film for the first time in the gorgeous Rajasthan city of Jaisalmer and he is thrilled to soak in every aspect of this picturesque place. The actor has just flown to Jaisalmer to shoot his next, Bhoot Police.

Arjun confirms, “Yes, this is for the first time that I will be shooting a film in Jaisalmer. Being an actor, one is fortunate enough to travel to different places and explore cultures and I have been lucky enough to explore my country and enjoy the warmth it has to offer.”

The actor wants to thoroughly explore the culture and the food that the city has to offer. He says, “Rajasthan holds a very special place in my heart. It’s simply stunning and I have always received a lot of love from the people of Rajasthan whenever I have travelled to the state for personal or professional reasons. Not to mention, the food is absolutely smashing and I’m looking forward to having some really amazing meals.”

Arjun wants to visit the stunning Jaisalmer fort because he has never seen the magnificent piece of architecture up close and personal. He says, “Bhoot Police has a fun bunch of actors and we have formed a lovely bond with each other. So, I’m certain that this Jaisalmer schedule is going to be a fun one. I’m also looking forward to exploring Jaisalmer and its stunning fort because I will get a chance to spend a lot of time in the city this time. I think I will make lovely, new memories with the city and its people.”

