Video: Salman Khan says “Sorry”, cries while announcing the evictions on Bigg Boss 14

Salman Khan is known to grill the contestants for their deeds on Bigg Boss 14. The actor has laughed and enjoyed with them throughout the season, but this is the first time that Salman Khan was seen in tears during the eviction announcement. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode has left the fans in a dilemma where two of the favourite couples, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla along with Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are nominated to get evicted.

In the promo, Salman Khan couldn’t help but get teary-eyed while asking one of the members of either couple to exit the house. While all four of them are standing in the garden area waiting for the verdict, they wouldn’t stop crying and watching them, Salman Khan couldn’t hold his tears back either. He just said “Sorry” towards the end of the promo.

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Who do you think will get evicted out of the four? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: VIDEO: Pavitra Punia re-enters the Bigg Boss 14 house, Eijaz Khan proposes to her

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results