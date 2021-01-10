Tiger Shroff wishes War co-star & his ‘guru ji’ Hrithik Roshan on his birthday

Actor Tiger Shroff has always considered Hrithik Roshan as his idol since he made his Bollywood debut. In 2019, he got to work with Hrithik in the mega-blockbuster War. The two of them hit the roof with their action skills in the film.

On Hrithik Roshan's birthday today, Tiger Shroff took to social media to wish him. Sharing a video that had moments from War, Tiger wrote, "Hope you have a kickass year ahead guru ji! Wish you the best of health and happiness life has to offer! Happy birthday!”

Hope you have a kickass year ahead guru ji! Wish you the best of health and happiness life has to offer! Happy birthday! @iHrithik ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/tOcXToFdDQ

— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) January 10, 2021

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will release his second single 'Casanova' soon. The actor has three action movies in the pipeline – Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2, and Ganapath.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Tiger Shroff releases the teaser of his second song, ‘Casanova’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results