1 Year Of Tanhaji: Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrate the blockbuster of 2020

It's been one year since Ajay Devgn's 100th film and 2020's blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on the big screen. Both Ajay and Kajol are celebrating the day by recalling how they began the year with the film, last year.

On its one-year anniversary, Ajay Devgn shared a teaser video on Instagram and wrote, "Tanhaji-The Unsung Hero helped ADFFILMS & me begin last year with a box office bang. Due to the Pandemic, the rest of 2020 remained a blur. A year on, I’m taking time to celebrate this brave warrior again. Here’s to my co-actors, director & entire cast, and crew. Jai Bhawani, Jai Shivaji #1YearOfTanhaji."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Kajol shared the same video and said that the year 2020 was "The longest year ever."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Directed by Om Raut, Ajay Devgn essayed the role of Subedar Tanaji Malusare and Kajol played the role of his wife, Savitri.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn participates in tree plantation drive; 5000 saplings were planted as a part of Green India Initiative

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results