Sussanne Khan shares a sweet message for Hrithik Roshan on his birthday, calls him ‘best dad’

Actor Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan have had an amicable divorce. The former pair have continued to co-parent their two sons together and even managed to stay friends. Today, on Hrithik Roshan's birthday, Sussanne Khan had a sweet message for him.

Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to share a video on January 10, 2021 which had special moments of Hrithik Roshan with his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. Sharing it, she wrote: "Happy happiest birthday Rye.. wish you the warmest and most beautiful parts of life to look forward to.. have a meaningful blessed 2021 #bestdadintheworld #love #prosperity #joy #bigsmiles #manylaughoutlouds."

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next star in Fighter with Deepika Padukone which will be helmed by Siddharth Anand.

