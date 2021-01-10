Sussanne Khan shares a sweet message for Hrithik Roshan on his birthday, calls him ‘best dad’

Actor Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan have had an amicable divorce. The former pair have continued to co-parent their two sons together and even managed to stay friends. Today, on Hrithik Roshan's birthday, Sussanne Khan had a sweet message for him.
On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next star in Fighter with Deepika Padukone which will be helmed by Siddharth Anand.
