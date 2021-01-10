GOT7 members prove they are powerful performers once again at the 2021 Golden Disc Awards; promise to always come back with great music 

Earlier in the day, the highly popular South Korean male group GOT7 opted to not renew their group contract with their longtime agency JYP Entertainment. The news came in on January 10, 2021, GOT7 would be performing for the last time as a group at the 2021 Golden Disc Awards before they decide to do group activities in the future. And let's be honest, the septet did not disappoint.

The group won Bonsang (Main Award) for their 2020 mini-album 'Dye' at the awards ceremony.

210110 @GOT7Official win Best Album at the Golden Disc Awards ????

????: Come and get it, GOT7! Hello we are GOT7. Thank you for giving us this award again, it’s all thanks to Ahgases. In 2021, we’ll show you many sides of us, thank you!#GOT7FOREVER #GOT7

Signing off for now, the members' JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Younjae, Bambam, and Yugyeom showcased spectacular performances on 'Not By The Moon' and 'Breath' tracks from 'Dye' and 'Breath Of Love: Last Piece' albums, respectively. The seven members were thoroughly seen enjoying themselves on stage and ensured that they leave no stone unturned.

The 35th Golden Disc Awards with #CURAPROX

Album Division

The shining moment of @GOT7Official

The 35th Golden Disc Awards with #CURAPROX

The 35th Golden Disc Awards with #CURAPROX

During the backstage interview, Jinyoung promised that GOT7 will always come back with a great album and music. Thus, giving hope that though they are venturing into solo careers, they hope to work together more in the future as well as a group.

GOT7's eldest member Mark chose to be the first one to address the news about moving on to chart endeavours. He also assured they will continue to present their best selves to the fans. "The past 7 years have been the best years of my life. Nothing is coming to an end, just the beginning. The seven of us are going to continue to bring you guys the best version of us till the end. #GOT7FOREVER," he wrote on Twitter. The same picture was posted by all members with the hashtag #GOTForever.

GOT7's latest full-length album 'Breath Of Love: Last Piece' released on November 30, 2020, along with two music videos – 'Breath' and 'Last Piece'.

