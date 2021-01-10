BTS continues winning streak by bagging Album Of The Year for ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’, gives spectacular performances at Golden Disc Awards 2021 

Global pop stars BTS have concluded the award show performances in South Korea on a high note. The seven members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, attended Day 2 of the 35th Golden Disc Awards on Sunday, January 10, 2021. The group won the Best Album Daesang (Grand Prize) at the awards ceremony making it their 4th year in a row winning the GDA Album Daesang!

Apart from winning Best Digital Song Bonsang (Main Prize) for their Grammy-nominated track 'Dynamite' during the awards night on Day 1, on Day 2 they also took home the Popularity Award and Best Album Bonsang as well.

The 35th Golden Disc Awards with #CURAPROX

Album Division @bts_bighit on the 35th Golden Disc Awards stage!#방탄소년단 #BTS#골든디스크어워즈 #goldendiscawards#골든디스크 #goldendisc #gda#큐라프록스 #큐라덴 #curaden pic.twitter.com/gFLIERdOAA

— GoldenDisc_en (@GoldenDisc_en) January 10, 2021

The 35th Golden Disc Awards with #CURAPROX

ALBUM OF THE YEAR????@bts_bighit – MAP OF THE SOUL : 7

Congratulations???????? to the STAR of tonight #방탄소년단 #BTS#골든디스크어워즈 #goldendiscawards#골든디스크 #goldendisc #gda#큐라프록스 #큐라덴 #curaden pic.twitter.com/GdImSUC0iZ

— GoldenDisc_en (@GoldenDisc_en) January 10, 2021

The 35th Golden Disc Awards with #CURAPROX

ALBUM OF THE YEAR????@bts_bighit on the 35th Golden Disc Awards encore stage!#방탄소년단 #BTS#골든디스크어워즈 #goldendiscawards#골든디스크 #goldendisc #gda#큐라프록스 #큐라덴 #curaden pic.twitter.com/JSGSqGJq0O

— GoldenDisc_en (@GoldenDisc_en) January 10, 2021

Closing the awards night, Suga made his first appearance at an award ceremony since his surgery in November 2020. During the 'Black Swan' intro, the 'Wings' set was recreated as the members assembled with Suga taking the center stage. This was followed by 'Life Goes On' performance on a beautiful set with miniature sets recreated from different eras of their music – 'Blood Sweat & Tears', 'Fake Love', 'Boy With Luv', 'ON', 'I Need U', 'DNA' and 'No More Dream'. Ending the night on a grand note, BTS opted for 'Dynamite' Slow Jam Remix performing in colorful suits but not before an encore performance on 'ON' song'.

[TodaysBangtan] 35th GDAs ???? After the Digital Song Bonsang, Album Bonsang, Popularity award, and the Album Daesang too! 2021 feels great bc Bangtan & ARMY are together! ???????????? #SonyeondanWhoWonAwards #InternationalPopKSensation_Shortened_No1Hot100GrammyNomineeBTS

— ᴮᴱbora⁷ ???? (@modooborahae) January 10, 2021

All in all, BTS ended the year 2020 and kicked off the year 2021 on award-worthy note. Now, they are moving onto the most awaited part – GRAMMYs 2021 which will be held in March.

Meanwhile, BTS, as per MRC Data that revealed the top records of 2020, BTS' was the best selling group and the second-most popular artist overall in the US in 2020 with over 1.5 million pure album sales. BTS' album 'Map of the Soul: 7' was the second-best-selling album of the year, with over 674,009 copies sold. According to the data received, the album, that released on February 21, 2020, was also the US' top-selling physical album with 646,000 CDS sold. Not only that, BTS' GRAMMY-nominated track 'Dynamite' was the top-selling digital song of 2020 in the US with over 1.26 million downloads, twice the sales of The Weeknd's track 'Blinding Lights' that had 580,000 million downloads.

