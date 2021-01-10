BTS continues winning streak by bagging Album Of The Year for ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’, gives spectacular performances at Golden Disc Awards 2021 

Global pop stars BTS have concluded the award show performances in South Korea on a high note. The seven members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, attended Day 2 of the 35th Golden Disc Awards on Sunday, January 10, 2021. The group won the Best Album Daesang (Grand Prize) at the awards ceremony making it their 4th year in a row winning the GDA Album Daesang!
Apart from winning Best Digital Song Bonsang (Main Prize) for their Grammy-nominated track 'Dynamite' during the awards night on Day 1, on Day 2 they also took home the Popularity Award and Best Album Bonsang as well.
The 35th Golden Disc Awards with #CURAPROX
Album Division @bts_bighit on the 35th Golden Disc Awards stage!#방탄소년단 #BTS#골든디스크어워즈 #goldendiscawards#골든디스크 #goldendisc #gda#큐라프록스 #큐라덴 #curaden pic.twitter.com/gFLIERdOAA
— GoldenDisc_en (@GoldenDisc_en) January 10, 2021
The 35th Golden Disc Awards with #CURAPROX
ALBUM OF THE YEAR????@bts_bighit – MAP OF THE SOUL : 7
ㅤ
Congratulations???????? to the STAR of tonight #방탄소년단 #BTS#골든디스크어워즈 #goldendiscawards#골든디스크 #goldendisc #gda#큐라프록스 #큐라덴 #curaden pic.twitter.com/GdImSUC0iZ
— GoldenDisc_en (@GoldenDisc_en) January 10, 2021
The 35th Golden Disc Awards with #CURAPROX
ALBUM OF THE YEAR????@bts_bighit on the 35th Golden Disc Awards encore stage!#방탄소년단 #BTS#골든디스크어워즈 #goldendiscawards#골든디스크 #goldendisc #gda#큐라프록스 #큐라덴 #curaden pic.twitter.com/JSGSqGJq0O
— GoldenDisc_en (@GoldenDisc_en) January 10, 2021
Closing the awards night, Suga made his first appearance at an award ceremony since his surgery in November 2020. During the 'Black Swan' intro, the 'Wings' set was recreated as the members assembled with Suga taking the center stage. This was followed by 'Life Goes On' performance on a beautiful set with miniature sets recreated from different eras of their music – 'Blood Sweat & Tears', 'Fake Love', 'Boy With Luv', 'ON', 'I Need U', 'DNA' and 'No More Dream'. Ending the night on a grand note, BTS opted for 'Dynamite' Slow Jam Remix performing in colorful suits but not before an encore performance on 'ON' song'.
[TodaysBangtan] 35th GDAs ???? After the Digital Song Bonsang, Album Bonsang, Popularity award, and the Album Daesang too! 2021 feels great bc Bangtan & ARMY are together! ???????????? #SonyeondanWhoWonAwards #InternationalPopKSensation_Shortened_No1Hot100GrammyNomineeBTS
— ᴮᴱbora⁷ ???? (@modooborahae) January 10, 2021
All in all, BTS ended the year 2020 and kicked off the year 2021 on award-worthy note. Now, they are moving onto the most awaited part – GRAMMYs 2021 which will be held in March.
