Kim Sharma sets the internet ablaze in black bikini

Actress Kim Sharma is an avid social media user. She likes to document her life on Instagram and often shares stunning pictures with her followers. Recently, the actress was on vacation in Maldives, which has become like the go-to destination of every celeb post the lockdown.

Giving some serious vacation goals, Kim Sharma, on Sunday, posted a new photo on Instagram. Donning a black bikini, the actress was seen enjoying the sunny weather. She captioned the photo, "Shady Sunday."

Kim Sharma often posts pictures from her vacation. Known to be a fitness enthusiast, she likes to post workout pictures and videos as well.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kimi Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial)

Also Read: Kim Sharma looks drop-dead gorgeous in a golden monokini

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results