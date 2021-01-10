Yami Gautam to play the lead in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s next social-drama

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the mastermind behind Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink, is all set to mesmerize with another project. The director is now coming back with a social-drama that will highlight the issues in today’s media along with the crime in journalism. Pink was a hard-hitting film and had hit the right chords making people understand the importance of consent.

This time, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury has found his leading lady in Yami Gautam. The topic that Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury has chosen to make a film on, happens to be one of the most prevailing ones these days. While there are no details regarding the male lead of the film, Yami Gautam will be seen as the leading lady and the film is expected to go on floors mid-this year.

Apart from this untitled project, Yami Gautam will also be seen in Bhoot Police, A Thursday, and Dasvi, making this her fourth project of the year.

