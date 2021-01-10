Video: Tiger Shroff releases the teaser of his second song, ‘Casanova’

Tiger Shroff is known for his acting but ever since his debut, he has been expanding his horizons. He has outshined himself in performing the action, mesmerized us with dancing but little did anyone know, that he is also a great singer until he made his debut with ‘Unbelievable’. Now, the actor he releasing the trailer of his second song, ‘Casanova’, and the teaser looks absolutely phenomenal. Easily, the youngest action superstar and now, the rockstar who the fans are thrilled to witness yet again.

‘Casanova’ song presents Tiger Shroff in his dancing avatar. It's not a secret that Tiger is a superb dancer and he does it yet again, with his phenomenal dance moves and free-flowing body— the music video is a sight to behold. The song is an upbeat one and is very catchy, people will find themselves humming the tunes as soon as the song starts playing.

Unveiling the trailer of his track, Tiger posted, “‘I was a casanovaaa b4 i saw you girlll!’ Haha not rly but here’s a little preview of my second single ❤️ hope you all like it???????? full song will be out exclusively on my YouTube channel, Jan 13th. ????????”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Dancing to his own tunes, Tiger has now released a preview of hisnext single ‘Casanova’. As active as ever, Tiger Shroff grabs our eyeballs and the chemistry with his dance partner is just sizzling. Tiger is set to entertain his fans with his next three releases that come out this year. He will be seen in Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2, and Ganapat.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff flaunts his ab-tastic physique in the teaser photo of his upcoming single ‘Casanova’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results