Divyenndu Sharma and Gajraj Rao to star in a satirical comedy titled Thai Massage produced by Imtiaz Ali

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali will next produce a satirical comedy with actors Divyenndu Sharma and Gajraj Rao in the lead. The film which has been titled Thai Massage will be directed by Mangesh Hadawale who had earlier directed Malaal.

According to reports, Gajraj Rao will be the main protagonist and a bunch of other actors will also be getting on board. Rao, who is known for his impeccable comic timing has always entertained the audience with films like Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Lootcase. Meanwhile Divyenndu is currently riding high on the success of Mirzapur season 2 which was released in October last year.

Director Mangesh Hadawale is also known for films like Tingya and Tapaal (Marathi), short film Chalo Jeetey Hai and the 2019 released film Malaal. Malaal had marked the debut of Sharmin Sehgal and Meezan Jaffrey.

As for filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, he had turned producer with the film Laila Majnu. Later, he also produced the web series titled She.

