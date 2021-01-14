“Stop the pressure,” says Priyanka Chopra Jonas when asked about having a baby with Nick Jonas

Ever since her marriage to Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra has been asked about her plans to start a family. She had once also hinted at starting a family with Nick. In a recent interview during the promotion of her upcoming film The White Tiger, the actress was once again asked about having a kid.
The interviewer asked Priyanka Chopra about an old statement of hers when she had said that she would like to have a family as big as a cricket team. The actress said that it was a very old statement by her and not to hold on to it . When she was further asked about her future plans on having a kid with Nick, Priyanka gracefully said, "Stop with the pressure," and to focus on their upcoming Netflix film.
ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra reunites with husband Nick Jonas and her two pets after wrapping The Matrix 4 shoot in Berlin
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply