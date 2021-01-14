Kangana Ranaut to star in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda

Actress Kangana Ranaut will star in the second installment of the Manikarnika franchise, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.
Sources close to the development revealed that the new film will be bigger and mounted on an international scale, adding that the team intends to make a world-class franchise of real-life women heroes. The idea is to bring forgotten woman heroes who have constructed the true identity of Bharat, the sources added.
Kangana and producer Kamal Jain will join hands to bring back the franchise, after 2019's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The actress had a meeting with Jain last week and locked their new script.
