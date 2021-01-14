Kartik Aaryan dons a turban as he wishes fans on Lohri; Sonakshi Sinha reminds him of the photographer

Kartik Aaryan sure knows his audience and keeps them updated and entertained through his social media posts. On the occasion of Lohri, he shared a picture on Instagram to wish all his fans.
Kartik shared a picture of himself donning a turban while gazing into the distance from a window. "Do me a favour lets play Lohri ???? ❤️ Lohri ki lakh lakh vadhaiya," he captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)
On the work front, Kartik Aaryan recently wrapped up the shoot of Dhamaka and will soon start shooting for Dostana co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.
