We’ll miss Anushka Sharma’s easy breezy maternity fashion

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is the newest mommy in B-town. She and Indian Cricket Team Captain, Virat Kohli, welcomed their daughter on January 11, 2021. She painted the town red with her ad shoots and frequent clinic visits, her stadium outings and lounge wear looks. Anushka has set major fashion goals for all the new mommies.

From Yoga Pants, to frilly dresses and traditional looks, Sharma has done it all with glam and élan! While we’ll truly miss her maternity fashion, we can't wait to see her post-maternity looks as she sweeps all of us off our feet. Here’s a rundown on how the actress stunned her maternity looks.

The One for Fitness Enthusiasts

Anushka Sharma has not stopped working out and has been on the run ever since. Her new obsession with pregnancy yoga has taken the internet by a storm. The newest mommy onboard has set fitness fashion goals. Take cues from Sharma on how to style yoga pants for your next gym session.

Frills and Frocks

Anushka's love for frills and dresses has been evident throughout her maternity period. We saw her in and out of cricket stadiums and beating the gulf heat in cutesy polka dot prints, solid colours and balmy whites.

Beach Love

Anushka Sharma's Dubai stay was filled with beach days and palmy evenings with cricketer hubby Virat Kohli. Her cutesy swimsuit shot set the temperatures soaring. Take inspiration from her for your next holiday.

Traditional Hues

Anushka Sharma stunned the netizens with her all-white Anita Dongre outfit for Diwali. Her simple and elegant look with light make-up and soft waves made the look an easy favorite. She styled with a white dupatta and off-white juttis. Another look- was a lilac Tokree outfit where her pregnancy glow stole the show. Take cues from the Pari actress on how to ace traditional styling in your third trimester.

Anushka Sharma has been an eye candy for all to-be moms. Her fashion has set the bar high and we can't wait to see the looks she will drop this season!

