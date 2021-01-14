Toronto Maple Leafs Win Season Opener 5-4

William Nylander put the Maple Leafs on the board at 15:56 of the first period and later Toronto’s second goal of the night on the power play at 18:00 of the second period before collecting the lone assist on Jimmy Vesey’s third period goal. Tonight’s game is his first multi-goal game and multi-point game of 2020-21. He had four multi-goal and 12 multi-point games in 2019-20. He has 14 points (8-6-14) in 14 career games against Montreal.

John Tavares collected the secondary assist on Nylander’s first period goal and later scored the third Maple Leafs goal of the game on the power play at 19:21 of the second period before recording the primary assist on Rielly’s overtime goal. Tonight’s game is his first multi-point performance of 2020-21 after he had 18 in 2019-20. Tavares had 60 points (26 goals, 34 assists) in 63 games last season. In 36 career games against the Canadiens, he has recorded 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists).

Jimmy Vesey scored the fourth Toronto goal of the night at 10:33 of the third period. Vesey’s goal is his first goal as a Maple Leaf and first point as a Maple Leaf. He had nine goals and 11 assists in 64 games during the 2019-20 season with the Buffalo Sabres. Tonight’s game is his first game as a Maple Leaf.

Morgan Rielly scored the fifth Maple Leafs goal of the game at 3:24 of overtime. Rielly’s goal is his fifth career overtime goal. In 2019-20 he scored three goals, including two game winners.

Justin Holl registered the primary assist on Nylander’s first period goal. In 68 games last season, Holl registered two goals and 16 assists.

Jason Spezza registered the primary assist on Nylander’s second period goal. Spezza’s assist is the 600th assist of his career. He has 70 points (32 goals, 38 assists) in 67 career games against the Canadiens.

Zach Hyman had the secondary assist on Nylander’s second period goal. Hyman’s assist is his first point of 2020-21. He registered 37 points (21 goals, 16 assists) in 51 games during the 2019-20 season.

Mitch Marner recorded the primary assist on Tavares’ second period goal. Marner’s assist is his first point of the season. He led the Maple Leafs with 51 assists in 2019-20.

Frederik Andersen picked up the secondary assist on Tavares’ second period goal. Andersen’s assist is his first since November 15, 2018 vs. San Jose.

Auston Matthews had the secondary assist on Rielly’s overtime goal. Matthews’ assist is his first point of 2020-21. He had 47 goals and 33 assists in 70 games played in 2019-20.

Frederik Andersen stopped 28 of the 32 shots he faced in the win.

SHOTS ON GOAL (5-on-5 in brackets)

1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL MONTREAL 11 (6) 7 (3) 12 (12) 2 (0) 32 (21) TORONTO 7 (7) 14 (4) 9 (9) 4 (0) 34 (20)

SHOT ATTEMPTS (5-on-5 in brackets)

1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL MONTREAL 23 (15) 20 (10) 22 (22) 3 (0) 63 (47) TORONTO 20 (20) 27 (9) 20 (20) 6 (0) 73 (50)

HOME AGAIN

Record at Home (1 Game) All-Time Record vs. Montreal 301-342-88-17 (748 Games) All-Time Record vs. Montreal at Home 191-128-45-10 (374 Games)

MAPLE LEAFS LEADERS

Shots 7 (Matthews) Shot Attempts 14 (Matthews) Faceoff Wins 13 (Matthews) Faceoff Win Percentage 100% (Nylander, Simmonds) Hits 3 (Simmonds) Blocked Shots 5 (Muzzin) Takeaways 1 (Five players tied) TOI 28:35 (Rielly) Power Play TOI 4:43 (Matthews) Shorthanded TOI 3:51 (Holl) Shifts 31 (Rielly) 5-on-5 Shot Attempt Percentage 65.7% (Marner – 23 for, 12 against)

RECORD WHEN…

Opponent scores first 1-0-0 Trail after 1 1-0-0 Tied after 2 1-0-0 Score multiple power play goals 1-0-0 Allow multiple power play goals 1-0-0 Outshooting opponent 1-0-0 Overtime 1-0-0 Wednesday 1-0-0

OF NOTE…

The Maple Leafs went 1-for-3 on the penalty kill and 2-for-4 on the power play tonight.

Alexander Barabanov made his NHL debut.

Zach Bogosian made his Maple Leaf debut.

TJ Brodie made his Maple Leaf debut.

Zach Hyman, Alex Kerfoot and Ilya Mikheyev were the lone Toronto skaters to not start a 5-on-5 shift in the offensive zone.

Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly were on the ice for a team-high 24 shot attempts at 5-on-5 tonight. Matthews finished the game with a 5-on-5 shot attempt percentage of 64.9% (24 for, 13 against), while Rielly finished the game with a 5-on-5 shot attempt percentage of 63.2 percent (24 for, 14 against).

Wayne Simmonds made his Maple Leaf debut.

Joe Thornton made his Maple Leaf debut.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Friday, January 15, 7:00 p.m. at Ottawa Senators (TSN4, FAN 590)

Saturday, January 16, 7:00 p.m. at Ottawa Senators (Sportsnet, TSN 1050)

Monday, January 18, 7:00 p.m. vs. Winnipeg Jets (Sportsnet Ontario, TSN 1050)

Wednesday, January 20, 7:00 p.m. vs. Edmonton Oilers (Sportsnet, FAN 590)

Friday, January 22, 7:00 p.m. vs. Edmonton Oilers (TSN4, TSN 1050)