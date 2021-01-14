Censorship and Twitter’s Version of the Truth

Given that we could all use a good laugh, here is a recent tweet from Twitter Public Policy:

…and following that tweet, we have this:

…and this:

Let's go back and take a look at what Twitter had to say about the internet and freedom of speech in May 2020:

Here is an additional quote from Ms. Meche, Twitter's Vice President, Global Public Policy and Philanthropy (my bold):

"Twitter's mission is to serve the public conversation. We are committed to protecting freedom of expression, while encouraging healthy and productive public conversations. Having access to the free and open Internet is a right that many have come to see as essential. It is a right that’s increasingly inseparable from free expression, self-determination, and self-actualization.

Our right to access news, connection, and medical information on the open Internet is more vital than ever during this pandemic. For some, it may be existential. It acts as a distribution channel for the most up-to-date information on how to prevent the spread of the virus; a directory that points us to the services we need to stay healthy; and a place where we can gather with friends and family. And with our economies reliant on digital technologies and connectivity, an open Internet is a foundational pillar on which recovery must be built.

Shutdowns can only impede this progress, unnecessarily walling off targeted communities and entire populations. We have also seen a worrying trend towards regulatory action that could see instances of shutdowns increase further. Some of this is motivated by an urgent need to tackle COVID-19 in any way possible — some isn’t — but the long-term result could be an Internet that is less open, less free, and less empowering for all….

These campaigns and global initiatives would not have been possible without the global, open, and interconnected Internet. Today, to support this critical movement, we're encouraging people around the world to make their voices heard by using #KeepItOn."

Is it just me or does all of this seem rather ironic given this announcement from Twitter Safety following the Capitol Hill events of early January 2021:

That's right, "keep it on" and "make your voice heard" at least until your technocratic overlords decide otherwise. If Twitter is an example of internet/Big Tech freedom of expression and a bastion of democracy, then we are all in big, big trouble.

Go ahead and laugh, it's good for us all….unless, of course, Twitter says that it isn't and censors the "laughter at our expense is good for you" narrative.

