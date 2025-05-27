This article was last updated on May 27, 2025

More cryptomilionaires and fewer women in Quote Top 100

The one hundred richest Dutch entrepreneurs under the age of 40 see their common capacity grow. The increase is mainly due to a new generation of entrepreneurs who earn his money with artificial intelligence (AI), tech and crypto trade, the quote shows Top 100 List of young ‘self -made’ millionaires.

The business magazine uses the criteria that entrepreneurs are younger than 40 and that they have built their business themselves, without the help of family assets. There are 22 newcomers on the list this year.

For example, Douwe Kiela (38) with an estimated capital of 200 million euros is immediately in second place. He worked at Facebook for years on technology to make AI-Bots more intelligent. In 2023 he founded Contextual AI, a company that develops AI applications for organizations, including the American Supervisor SEC.

Ruud Pierik (39) is also a new name. He is the founder of Elektramat, an electrical wholesaler in Enschede, good for almost 200 million euros. This brings the entrepreneur, a former electrician, in third place.

Development of proteins with AI

Just like last year, Job van der Voort (35) leads the list as the richest young entrepreneur in the Netherlands. With his company Remote he helps companies to hire worldwide staff in countries without their own location. His assets rose by 8 percent to 650 million euros.

Stef van Greeks (39) makes the biggest leap on the list. His AI-start-up Cradle develops new proteins with the help of artificial intelligence. He is now in fourteen with a capital of 90 million euros, almost 60 million more than last year.

Entrepreneurs in the crypto trade farmers are also good. The founders of Crypto-Ex-Exchange Bitvavo saw their assets rise by 61.9 percent, to each 170 million euros. That is good news for the Amsterdam company, which was still in heavy weather at the end of 2022.

Influencer

The number of women on the list is remarkably low: only four. Last year there were six. This is partly because fashion designer Nikkie Plessen (40 million euros) and model Doutzen Kroes (28 million euros) have passed the age limit of 40 years and therefore disappeared from the list.

Sharon Hilgers (36) from jewelry empire My Jewelery is the highest listed woman on the list in 31st place. Her assets are estimated at 58 million euros, more than a quarter more than in 2024.

Other women on the list are Negin Mirsalehi, Influencer and founder of hair care brand Gisou, Loes Daniels from Gift Company Experiencgift and Bibi Lemmers from Flexhaus, a secondment company for care staff.

DJ Martin Garrix (29) is one of the four in their twenties on the list and has around 56 million euros. DJs Afrojack and Hardwell are also in the top 100 of rich entrepreneurs. The youngest entrepreneur on the list is 26 years old.

Just like last year, the lower limit of the list is 17 million euros. In total, the entrepreneurs possess 6 billion euros, around 500 million euros more than the group of one hundred in 2024.

