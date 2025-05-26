This article was last updated on May 26, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Facebook and Instagram posts now used for development AI-chat service

All messages and photos that you have publicly posted on Facebook and Instagram will be used for something completely different from next week. Meta, the company behind the two platforms, is working on a computer program that can write texts and create images – and want to use your messages when developing them.

The program is called Meta Ai. It is a kind of chat service: you ask a question and the robot answers. For example, you can ask the program for inspiration for a walking tour, or to write an e-mail for you. But also to make an image based on a description that you enter.

At the moment Meta AI is not yet available in Dutch. “I don’t understand Dutch yet, but I am working on this,” says the robot when you start a chat conversation in Dutch. The company wants to change that.

Public Facebook and Instagram messages

From 27 May, next Tuesday, Meta also uses public information on Facebook or Instagram in Europe to make the chat robot better. If you have an account on these platforms, some information is always public, such as your name and profile photo.

But also the messages you post in public Facebook groups and the photos on your Instagram profile (if that is public) are included. Profiles and groups can also be decided: they can be recognized by the icon of a black lock.

Meta says that the company needs Facebook and Instagram messages from the Netherlands and the rest of Europe to better understand European languages ​​and cultures.

Meta wanted to start collecting Facebook and Instagram messages from Europe a year ago to improve the program. Under pressure from the European regulator, this was then postponed. He was worried about the plans. People then only had a few weeks to object.

How does artificial intelligence work?

Meta AI works on the basis of artificial intelligence (often abbreviated to AI from the English Artificial Intelligence). With this technology ‘learns’ a computer program on the basis of many examples. In the case of Meta AI, it is also all about all Facebook and Instagram messages.

By increasingly telling the computer program what something is, or what it should do, it is better to perform that task itself. This is called ‘training’ of artificial intelligence. This way the computer program can answer questions, write texts or make images. Other companies also focus on this technology, such as OpenAi (Van Chatgpt), Google (Gemini) and X (grok).

In Europe, as far as is known, only an investigation into X is running when it comes to messages that the social medium uses to train its chat service. The company started before people had the option to object.

Last month, Meta again announced that the Facebook and Instagram messages of Europeans will use to train Meta AI.

The Dutch Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) then said that it is not yet a foregone if Meta is allowed to do what it intends. But the European supervisors have not announced that Meta cannot start with it.

However, the AP called on people before 27 May object If they don’t want their Facebook and Instagram messages to be used in this way.

‘Meta uses your private life’

That is the inverted world, says Ilyaz Nasrullah. He is an AI expert and critic. He believes that Meta should ask for permission to use the messages, instead of just offering the option to object.

“I don’t think people are working on this,” he says. “Even if you say that Meta is going to do this, it will be too much trouble to object. Many people have something else on their mind.”

That is also because the result is not immediately visible, says Nasrullah. It is not that someone can request your Facebook posts via Meta AI. Or that someone has a picture made where your Instagram photo will be recognizable. “But Meta does use your private life for a new commercial product. Ultimately, the company also just wants to make money.”

“Your Facebook message is not immediately sold, but indirectly. And you don’t get a cent in return. Some people think that’s okay. Other people like me find that exploitation.”

How do you object?

If you do not want Meta to use your Facebook or Instagram messages for Meta AI, you must send an objection form. You can find the Facebook form here and the Instagram form here. Make sure you are logged in to your account to send the form. Meta has promised to accept all objections.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.