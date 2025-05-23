This article was last updated on May 23, 2025

260 miners trapped in a gold mine in South Africa

Since yesterday, 260 miners have been stuck in a gold mine in South Africa. A rescue campaign has been set up to get them from the three kilometer deep mine.

The miners were at work in the mine in Westonaria near Johannesburg in the evening. The owner of the mine, Sibanye Still water, says that the shaft was damaged because a door of a transport lift was open.

According to a spokesperson, everyone is safe and the employees are provided with food. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Sibanye Stillwater says that the company is working on a safety investigation to then lift the miners up. Photos from the mine show how the men are waiting for salvation.

The mining company expects everyone to be saved today. The miners have been instructed to stay with their posts as much as possible.

