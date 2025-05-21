This article was last updated on May 21, 2025

Safety, Ukraine War and Chip sector on the agenda on Visit Veldkamp to China

Foreign Minister Veldkamp will visit China today and tomorrow. On the agenda there are safety, China’s support to Russia in the war against Ukraine and the future of the Dutch chip sector.

As far as the latter is concerned, a lot seems to happen behind the scenes, but nobody dares to say anything about it aloud.

Veldkamp is the prime minister from the Schoof cabinet who visits China. Since President Trump’s swearing in January, this kind of visit has become more important. The cabinet is looking for ways to protect the Dutch interest in China against the unpredictability of Trump, without bumping into the head.

The Dutch business community and the cabinet are particularly concerned about the future of the Dutch chip industry. In recent years, the Netherlands has imposed several restrictions under pressure from the US for the export of chip machines to China. Chip machine manufacturer ASML may no longer be his most advanced models to China supply, because there is a fear that China will use them to improve its military capacities.

China responded furiously And accused the US of being forced to do so. According to China, this fits in the wider picture that the US tries to hinder the technological development of China.

China’s are greater than ever. The tension between the US and China has increased considerably since Trump has entered the White House for the second time. The US imposed China import tariffs, China answered that with a whole package of countermeasures.

In the Netherlands, people are afraid that Trump further tightens the export restrictions for China. Then it becomes even more difficult for ASML to do business with China. And that can have major consequences for the Dutch economy.

Earth metals

The Netherlands is also concerned about the dependence on China For critical earth metals. If China limits access to these raw materials for the Netherlands, the entire Dutch industry will suffer.

Political reporter Marleen de Rooy:

“Within the cabinet there are major concerns about the position of ASML. A number of ministers regularly consult here. The Netherlands continues to be a cross when America demands something? Because with the current working method, in which ASML is always confronted with new American export restrictions, there is little to export for ASML, so the chips sector in Europe is made in front of the Salamit, while the chips sector in Europe is the meaning of the Salamit, the chips sector in front of the Salamit, the chips sector in front of the Salamit, as the Salamit, as the Salamit, as the Salamitit, for the sector, for the sector in Europe, for the sector in the past in Europe. All kinds of billions of deals close.

The urgency is high. ASML as the largest company in the Netherlands is not only an important geopolitical player, but also good for a large share in the gross domestic product. There are even scenarios at the Ministry of Economic Affairs where the Dutch economy can shrink a few percent if ASML is no longer allowed to deliver any chip machine to China. It is therefore that Minister Beljaarts of Economic Affairs and the King are currently in Japan. The cabinet wants to broaden the market of Dutch companies to be less dependent on the whims in this trade war. “

Veldkamp will also express its dissatisfaction in Cina about China’s support to Russia. China is Russia’s most important trading partner and an important support in the war with Ukraine. According to the AIVD, the two countries work economically and militarily closer To ensure that they get more influence in the world.

Despite international criticism, China does not deviate from the Russian side. Earlier this month Meeted President Xi His official still in Moscow, where they made agreements about closer cooperation.

But even without Russia, China is increasingly a threat to the Netherlands. The AIVD describes China as “the greatest threat to Dutch economic and knowledge safety”. In recent years, China has carried out very advanced cyber attacks on Dutch tech companies and defense To get hold of important information.

Tonight, Veldkamp will meet a number of Chinese professors and experts. Tomorrow he will speak extensively with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the Deputy Prime Minister of China, Ding XuXiang.

