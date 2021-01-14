October actress Banita Sandhu clarifies misinformation around testing COVID-19 positive; says she adhered to government guidelines

Earlier this month, there were reports doing the rounds that actress Banita Sandhu had tested positive for COVID-19 while she was shooting in Kolkata. The reports stated that she was admitted in a private hospital after she refused to get treated at a government hospital. However, today the actress took to Twitter to make clarifications to all the reports.

Banita claimed that she had tested negative multiple times and had also received a false positive once. “I appreciate all the well wishes and concern; however, in spite of what has been published, I am grateful to say I continue to test negative for coronavirus. To clarify some of the misinformation," she wrote.

"I flew to Kolkata on the 3rd of January to finish filming Kavita & Teresa. I had two negative COVID-19 PCR tests before leaving. I tested again on arrival and stayed in isolation at the CNCI hospital overnight until my results returned the next day, one a false positive and the other negative. I was taken to Beleghata Hospital to carry out more tests. However, after being informed I would be quarantined with two COVID-19 positive patients, I asked to self-isolate in a private facility while I waited to be tested again. At Medica, I continued to produce negative COVID-19 PCR results every two days; on the 11th January, I was discharged,” she added, clarifying that she never tested positive.

pic.twitter.com/n9dXP21hDv

— Banita Sandhu (@BanitaSandhu) January 14, 2021

“I understand the gravity of the situation and have made every effort to adhere to government guidelines to ensure the safety of others as well as my own. Also, I'd especially like to thank all the medical staff. I have seen first-hand how tirelessly they are working right now. They are genuine heroes who deserve so much credit for their extraordinary commitment to helping us through these incredibly challenging times.”

ALSO READ: “I am an actor. With my profession, it is difficult to work from home but at the same time” – October actress Banita Sandhu on life during the lockdown

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results