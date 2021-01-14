Lana Condor and Noah Centineo’s To All The Boys: Always and Forever releases on Netflix on February 12, 2021; first trailer unveiled

The wait is over. Always and Forever, the final film in the To All The Boys trilogy is here. It all started with a letter. To All the Boys: Always and Forever is coming to Netflix on February 12!
The first trailer was unveiled on January 13. As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter Kavinsky will look like after graduation.
