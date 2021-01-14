Lana Condor and Noah Centineo’s To All The Boys: Always and Forever releases on Netflix on February 12, 2021; first trailer unveiled

The wait is over. Always and Forever, the final film in the To All The Boys trilogy is here. It all started with a letter. To All the Boys: Always and Forever is coming to Netflix on February 12!

The first trailer was unveiled on January 13. As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter Kavinsky will look like after graduation.

Starring Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur with Sarayu Blue, and John Corbett, the film is directed by Michael Fimognari.

ALSO READ: To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You Trailer: Noah Centineo, Lana Condor and Jordan Fisher are stuck in love triangle

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results