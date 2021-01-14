Chennai Police book a theatre for flouting 50% occupancy rule for Vijay starrer Master

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial Master became the first major Indian film to get a theatrical release post the lockdown. The film stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi and was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, people rushed to the theatres to watch the superstar's film on day one.

Several videos and pictures of large crowds gathered outside the theatres were doing the rounds on social media. On Wednesday, the Chennai police booked a case against a theatre for allegedly violating the state government order of permitting only 50 percent occupancy during screening of film due to the pandemic. The incident came to light when videos from the theatres went viral on social media. The MGR Nagar police said a penalty of Rs. 5000 was levied on the management. The theatre broke the rule and increased seating capacity on the day of the release of the film. In the videos that went viral on social media, it was seen that almost all the seats were occupied with most viewers not found wearing masks.

Meanwhile, Master saw a phenomenal opening at the box office despite the pandemic as people thronged to the theatre across the country to watch the film.

