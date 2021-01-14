Raveena Tandon appreciates photographers who have agreed to respect Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s child’s privacy

Actor Raveena Tandon is touched by a Bollywood paparazzo's decision to not click pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter. The couple had requested all paparazzi members to respect the privacy of their child and not to click her pictures until she is mature.

On Thursday, a popular Bollywood paparazzo took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of the goodies and care packages sent by Anushka and Virat to the photographers along with a letter requesting them to respect the privacy of their child.

Sharing it, the photographer wrote, "#viratkohli and #anushkasharma sent out these gifts for me and my team today. There is also a personalised letter written in English and Hindi requesting us not to the click their baby till she is mature enough. “We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support. While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. Agreed and the same message has been passed on to our team."

Replying to the post an impressed Raveena Tandon wrote, "Totally agree with that sentiment and kudos to all our photographers for always respecting people’s wishes. You guys would always keep my request too when I didn’t want you all to click my children’s pics when they were younger, and I take this opportunity to thank you for being kind enough,"

Raveena Tandon who is married to Anil Thadani has three daughters and a son. Her eldest two daughters were adopted by her when she was just 21.

ALSO READ: “My character Ramika Sen is a fierce politician and is a complex character” – says Raveena Tandon about KGF: Chapter 2

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results