Disha Parmar gives a befitting reply to a troll asking her to leave Rahul Vaidya

Disha Parmar has still not made her answer to Rahul Vaidya’s proposal public. Rahul Vaidya asked her to marry him while being in the Bigg Boss 14 house and it looks like the answer is a yes since Rahul Vaidya’s mother has been visiting Disha Parmar’s house frequently and the actress has also visited them multiple times. Both the families are waiting for Rahul Vaidya to finalise the wedding dates and are looking at June-July as potential months.

Being famous comes hand-in-hand with multiple opinions on social media including trolling. Disha Parmar surely knows how to deal with trolls perfectly and her recent retort has been winning hearts. A troll commented on her picture, “Rahul papu ko aap suit nahi karti, u r vary classy, good looking u should focus on your career.. Rahul k bacche ki maa mat bano.” She replied, “Who do you think you are to comment on what i do or don’t do?”

We all love a sassy couple, don’t we?

