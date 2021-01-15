Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to get Married January 24 in Alibaug – The #VaruSha wedding?

The biggest wedding of 2021 is here, and yes, we are talking about the much spoken about marriage of Varun Dhawan with his long-time steady date, Natasha Dalal. If sources of Bollywood Hungama are to be believed, the couple is all set to tie the knot on January 24 with a “closed door wedding” in Alibaug in the presence of just 40 to 50 guests.

“The Dhawans have blocked an entire resort facing the beach in Alibaug and are planning a grand yet simple and sober wedding. The wedding functions will extend for 3 days – January 22, 23 and 24, with the entire guest list of the family following the bio bubble protocol. They will all be staying together in the resort and the guests list includes just immediate family members of the couple along with some close friends and colleagues,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

A reception for Hindi film industry is expected to take place in Mumbai later in the month, wherein the big wigs of the industry will meet and greet the couple. “The idea to keep an intimate wedding was due to the covid 19 pandemic. David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan always intended on a big fat Punjabi wedding, but they are responsible citizens and hence, decided on a wedding in the presence of limited members,” the source further told us.

An official announcement from the Dhawan and Dalal family is expected to be made soon. “The cards have been distributed, the shopping has begun for both the families and of course, there is a lot of excitement in the air. It’s time for the VaruSha wedding,” the source concluded and went away.

Well, if what the source says is true, here's wishing the couple a happy married life. Until then, we await the official announcement.

Meanwhile, we tried to get in touch with Varun Dhawan to confirm the news but he did not respond to our message regarding the wedding.

