Ranveer Singh is all about ‘Guldasta Flex’ decked in Gucci from head-to-toe worth over Rs. 2.6 lakhs

Actor Ranveer Singh often sets tongues wagging with his funky fashion picks and his super zany avatar. Known for his Avant Garde sense of style, he often experiments with his clothing. His recent Instagram post is bringing all the vibrant feels you need to make this week better.

Ranveer Singh was seen dressed in a floral Ken Scott print cotton zip-up jacket from Gucci collection which costs Rs $2100 (Rs. 1,534,61.70). He paired it up with brown wide leg regular fit corduroy pant that costs $1250 (Rs. 91,346.25) and his recent obsession – an elastic Gucci headband which comes up $270 (Rs. 19,730.79).

The Padmaavat actor posted his recent look on the gram and netizens went gaga over his latest look. Ranveer Singh has never failed to set the temperature soaring with his looks and his funky fashion sense.

Professionally, Ranveer Singh is working on Cirkus with Rohit Shetty. He is gearing up for his next film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, produced by Yash Raj Films along with Maneesh Sharma and directed by Divyaang Thakkar.

His next big project lined up for a release is Kabir Khan's 83 where he essays the role of iconic cricketer Kapil Dev and revolves around the 1983 World Cup win. Deepika Padukone stars in the film and has a pivotal role. This will be their first movie together after their Italian wedding in November, 2018.

