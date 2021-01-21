Katrina Kaif sweats it out in the gym during her pilates session, watch video

Actress Katrina Kaif is known to be a fitness enthusiast. The actress often shares videos from her training session. As she has been shooting PhoneBhoot, she ain't missing any of her workout days.

A day ago, Katrina Kaif was seen working out in the gym with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. She captioned the video, "I usually prefer the gym, but I've realized u can get a lot of muscle work through Pilates as well – @yasminkarachiwala has been taking me through focusing on one body part in our Pilates sessions. @reebokindia."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi co-starring Akshay Kumar. She will soon begin the shooting of her superhero franchise.

