4 beauty trends that are going to be huge in 2021 featuring Khushi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor

DEWY SKIN

Dewy make-up is a clear winner amongst our Bollywood divas. All the Maldivian vacation Inspired looks are making it huge in 2021 with flushed cheeks and pale lips and a fresh face. B-town divas love the beach glow in humid Mumbai.

KOHLED EYES

Kohled eyes have made a comeback and how! The bold kohled-eye look has inspired so many looks. Bold eyes with rosy lips are here to stay. Take inspiration from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s coloured kohl or Jhanvi Kapoor’s heavily kohled eyes, it’s going to be your saviour for the next party.

NO MAKEUP, MAKEUP LOOK



No makeup, makeup look is already a favorite amongst the B-Town ladies. But, it’s here to stay. The fresh-face look takes hardly any effort but makes you look like you literally ‘woke up like this’! A no brainer about Bollywood’s all-time favourite obsession.

BEACH WAVES

Beach waves are the messy, tousled hair look that has a very sexy yet subtle touch to it. Be it with sarees or for a beach day, beach waves can never disappoint you. They’ve made a come back from 2017 and here to stay for 2021.

