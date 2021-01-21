Take a sneak peek into Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s luxurious new abode

From having the enchanting love story, extremely successful careers to their cutie-patootie sensational baby Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the 'it' couple in Bollywood. And as they say, their house is one major hub for the paparazzi and their buddies! Fortunate Nights at Fortune Heights – as they call it.

As the couple has finally moved out of their home to an all new residence, we give you a sneak peek in to their new home. Let's take a look in to their house and the inspiration we can take from them!

A PLANTERIE

Saif and Kareena love their alone time and they love relaxing in probably their favourite spot in the house. Paparazzi have often spotted them sipping their tea and coffee along with their tiny tot Taimur, who also loves to play around their balcony.

GYM IT UP

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness enthusiast and we love it! She has a gym in her house and often likes to share some moments from fitness routines.

A WORLD OF BOOKS

Saif and Kareena love their books. The Tandav actor is a self admitted bibliophile. They have a corner in their house with shelves full of books. His office itself is filled with books. This is probably one of the most fascinating corners in their house.

NURSERY

The favourite star kid Taimur Ali Khan has a personal spot in the house and it's so cute and we can't help but adore him and his cute little nursery. It has play sets and toys and tons of Lego and animated books. Take cues to make a fun nursery for your child.

DINNER TABLE

This dinner table has seen it all, from birthday celebrations to anniversary dinners! It is the buzzing spot for all the ones in Bebo's close circle. But it's the one table- we'd wanna be at, a perfect place for all Bollywood and Gossip lovers.

We can't wait to see what the new house brings for them. We wish the Khan's all the luck for new beginnings and we can't wait for the newest addition to their family.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan’s latest OTT show Tandav has stirred quite a few controversies online. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. She wrapped up shooting for the same in Chandigarh, last year.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan – Kareena Kapoor Khan to follow Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli; request paps to not photograph their baby

