Latest glimpse of Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash from Hungama 2 title track promises a chartbuster

Priyadarshan’s directorial, Hungama 2, is one of the biggest and most awaited multi starrer franchise films of this year. Starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash, the film promises a through family entertainer with something for everyone.

The entire cast is shooting the title track in Mumbai, a peppy song with a dash of retro and if behind the scenes glimpses are to go by, this one is a sure shot chartbuster.

A source present on the set revealed, “The song is supposed to represent the fun vibe of the film and with four leads and so many dancers in frame, it was critical to get the entertainment quotient right. But the whole cast has bonded so well and they were so effortlessly in sync. All the Hungama they had behind the camera has translated on camera as well.”

A Venus Records and Tapes LLP project, Hungama 2 is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and also stars Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania.

