Latest glimpse of Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash from Hungama 2 title track promises a chartbuster

Priyadarshan’s directorial, Hungama 2, is one of the biggest and most awaited multi starrer franchise films of this year. Starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash, the film promises a through family entertainer with something for everyone.
The entire cast is shooting the title track in Mumbai, a peppy song with a dash of retro and if behind the scenes glimpses are to go by, this one is a sure shot chartbuster.
A Venus Records and Tapes LLP project, Hungama 2 is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and also stars Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania.
ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty pays tribute to ‘OG Queen’ Helen as she gets back on the sets of Hungama 2
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply