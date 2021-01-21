Fauja' based on the book Turbaned Tornado written by Khushwant Singh and published by Rupa Publications, on the real life story of the 109-year-old Fauja Singh (better known as the Sikh Superman), who stunned the world with his age-defying energy by shattering world records as a marathon runner.
