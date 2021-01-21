Kangana Ranaut addresses being called ‘sexually possessed’ for Hrithik Roshan

The recent chats of Arnab Goswami being leaked all over on social media caused quite a ruckus. In the chats, Arnab Goswami had addressed Kangana Ranaut as a sexually possessed person for Hrithik Roshan. A couple of years ago, Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan’s affair was all that we heard in the news and these chats have been only adding fuel to the fire.

Addressing the situation, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter to talk about it and said, “Rohini ji, high-level people do not talk about petty things, but petty people only like to talk about petty things. Have it your way, let us gossip a little. Arnab ji just said what Hrithik told him. I first met him in 2019 and he was ashamed of his 2017 interview with Hrithik. Understand?”

She further wrote, “Do you want more gossip? Why did Hrithik say this, why did the relationship sour, how did Arnab become my friend after being Hrithik’s friend, etc. etc.? These libru gossip mongers have destroyed the atmosphere of the country. Stop sneakily eating murabba and reading everyone’s chats and emails.”

Take a look at her conversation with journalist Rohini Singh on Twitter.

