Jasmin Bhasin calls Nikki Tamboli a puppet of Rubina Dilaik after she went against her team in Bigg Boss 14

Jasmin Bhasin has already made it clear that she will not be friends with Rubina Dilaik and recently she took to Twitter to call her out on her manipulative behaviour. Jasmin Bhasin has never been the one to hold back on putting her opinions forth. In the recent task of Bigg Boss 14 when Nikki Tamboli left her team’s side to support Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin couldn’t help but give her opinion.

She called Nikki Tamboli Rubina Dilaik’s puppet and wrote, “@nikkitamboli aap @RubiDilaik ke puppet ban gaye ho, same @RubiDilaik never played against her team even when her husband was in opposite team but today she manipulated you to play against your team soo smoothly, Madame ne pyaar Se aapko apne vash mein kar liya hai. #biggboss14”

Take a look at it right here.

— Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) January 19, 2021

What do you think of Jasmin’s opinion on Rubina and Nikki? Let us know in the comments below.

