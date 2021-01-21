“I would love to work with Richa and Arunoday in future also” – Karishma Tanna shares her experience working for Lahore Confidential

ZEE5’s upcoming film Lahore Confidential has created quite a buzz across the internet for its unique twist on a romantic love story filled with patriotism and thrill.
Produced by Jar Pictures, Lahore Confidential stars Richa Chadha, Karishma Tanna, and Arunoday Singh in pivotal roles and is directed by Kunal Kohli. Karishma Tanna who is making her OTT debut with Lahore Confidential opens up about her experience working with Richa and Arunoday.
ZEE5 Original Film Lahore Confidential premieres on 4th February 2021 on ZEE5.
