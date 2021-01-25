Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik calls Rahul Vaidya a chauvinist says, “Men can’t take a powerful woman”

Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik have not had a good rapport since the first week of Bigg Boss 14. The duo is usually seen arguing or getting into verbal spats on a daily basis. Bigg Boss 14 contestants, as per the ritual, had a press conference where the journalists came in and questioned the contestants about their game plans and ethics in the game.

During the session, Rubina Dilaik pointed out that Rahul Vaidya has a chauvinistic attitude. She said, “He always says that he doesn't understand the real reason behind our rivalry. I have understood the real reason. It is a psychological issue that one of the journalists shared a few minutes ago. Men cannot take a powerful woman. The vibe doesn't match with him and there are many times when he has purposely picked on me. Sorry to use the word chauvinistic, but I have seen this in his attitude many times. This is the truth and for this attitude, you don't have to have a problem with me. It will always be psychologically present in you."

Rahul Vaidya defended himself and then said that he does not have a strong liking for Rubina Dilaik.

